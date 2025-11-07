Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Canada’s first large-scale LNG export project firing on all cylinders as it ignites second train

Exploration & Production
November 7, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

LNG Canada, a joint venture company encompassing Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, KOGAS, and Mitsubishi, has put into operation mode the second train at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Kitimat, Canada’s British Columbia.

LNG Canada

Months after LNG Canada achieved its first LNG cargo, the project began producing LNG from its second of two LNG processing units, known as trains. As a result, both Train 1 and Train 2 are now operational. Located on Canada’s west coast, the project’s greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity is perceived to be about 60% below the global average.

The partners said: “A special thanks to all of our employees and contractors, to the Haisla Nation and the community in and around Kitimat, and to our five Joint Venture Participants for making this important milestone possible.

“We will continue to advance our operations, safely and responsibly, as we help Canada to diversify its export markets with key trading partners.”

The two trains that are now online have a combined capacity of 14 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG. Shell and its joint venture partners are exploring a Phase 2 expansion, which could add two additional trains, bringing the total to four trains at LNG Canada.

After the same role for Phase 1, a joint venture consisting of Fluor Corporation and JGC Holdings was recently hired to update the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for potential Phase 2.

