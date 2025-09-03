Canada’s first LNG export plant celebrates 10th cargo departure

A vessel at sea viewed from a distance with mountains and forest in the background
Business Developments & Projects
September 3, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Canada’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia (B.C.), operated by U.K.-headquartered energy giant Shell, has marked its tenth cargo sailaway.

Maran Gas Roxana en route to Kitimat; Source: LNG Canada

According to LNG Canada, the milestone took place on September 2, two months after the first LNG cargo was achieved. Petronas’ shipment destined for Japan departed the LNG Canada facility on July 7 aboard the 174,000-cubic-meter (cbm) LNG vessel Puteri Sejinjang.

Located on Canada’s west coast, the facility exports LNG from two processing units or trains with a total capacity of 14 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) for Phase 1. The plant’s greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity is said to be about 60% below the global average.

A Phase 2 expansion would increase the facility’s processing, storage, and shipping capabilities with two additional trains. While the project’s five joint venture (JV) participants are exploring pathways to a Phase 2, no final investment decision (FID) has been made yet.

Having assumed the same role for Phase 1, a JV between Fluor Corporation and JGC Holdings Corporation was recently awarded a contract to update the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for potential Phase 2.

Shell, PetroChina, KOGAS, Mitsubishi and Petronas are partners in the project, with Shell being the operator and 40% interest owner. Petronas holds a 25% equity holding in the project, through its wholly owned entity North Montney LNG Limited Partnership.

