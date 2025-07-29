Back to overview
Home Green Marine Carbon Ridge installs industry’s first centrifugal onboard carbon capture system on Scorpio tanker

Carbon Ridge installs industry’s first centrifugal onboard carbon capture system on Scorpio tanker

Business Developments & Projects
July 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

U.S.-based developer of modular onboard carbon capture and storage solutions Carbon Ridge has deployed a centrifugal onboard carbon capture system (OCCS) on an LR2 product tanker ownedy by Scorpio Tankers.

Courtesy of Carbon Ridge

The pilot, which commenced in July at Besiktas Shipyard in Türkiye aboard the STI SPIGA, is said to mark the shipping industry’s first deployment of a centrifugal OCCS.

As explained, Carbon Ridge’s technology was designed to reduce initial capital investment and ongoing operational costs while delivering “superior” capture efficiency compared to conventional technologies.

The technology’s compact design means that space requirements are reduced by up to 75% compared to conventional OCCS columns, while its flexible installation options – vertical or horizontal depending on vessel constraints – accommodate the requirements of shipping’s diverse and globally operational fleet. Captured CO2 is compressed, liquefied, and stored safely for the duration of the voyage, Carbon Ridge stated.

The company also completed an additional financing led by Katapult Ocean and Alfa8, with participation from Crosscut Ventures and Berge Bulk, bringing its total funding to over $20 million.

Speaking on the pilot, Chase Dwyer, CEO and Founder, Carbon Ridge, said: “Unlike other CCS solutions, which are designed to be deployed on land and then adapted for ocean operation, we have specifically designed and developed this technology for the maritime industry. The centrifugal carbon capture system is unlike anything that has been deployed on a vessel before and, offers a cost effective, flexible and modular solution to support the maritime industry in its decarbonization efforts. Our ambition is to lead the way for CCS in shipping, and we are excited to see the results of this deployment with our partner Scorpio Tankers.”

Cameron Mackey, Chief Operating Officer of Scorpio Tankers Inc., added: “We’re proud to be part of this pilot project with Carbon Ridge, as they not only represent the leading edge of CCS technology, but they also have the requisite understanding of our industry to develop and implement practical solutions. We look forward to the results of the pilot and our continuing partnership as we face the challenges of decarbonisation for shipping.”

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles