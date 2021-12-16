Caterpillar engines for Edda Wind fleet

December 16, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

Caterpillar Marine has been selected as the power solutions provider for Edda Wind’s series of four new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) being built at Astilleros Gondán, and two new Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) to be built at Astilleros Balenciaga shipyards in Spain.

The six vessels will be delivered between 2022 and 2024.

Of the six confirmed units, the first four in the series have been contracted to work on offshore wind farms under long-term agreements with Ørsted, Vestas, and Ocean Breeze.

The new vessels are also prepared for the future installation of the hydrogen propulsion technology.

The preparations for future zero-emission propulsion systems on the vessels are made possible by Norway’s ENOVA funding program.

The upgrades include complete tank systems for hydrogen storage, dedicated machinery space for fuel cells, battery hybrid system, novel type propulsors, and an extensive package of energy-saving measures for most auxiliary systems such as HVAC and pumps systems.

”Ordering more purpose-built CSOVs will further strengthen Edda Wind’s leading position within offshore wind. Tremendous growth is expected in the offshore wind segment over the next decades, and Edda Wind intends to be a world-leading provider in this segment,’‘ said Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.

The Edda Wind series of CSOV/SOVs are powered by 3 Cat® 3512E engines with 1700 ekW each. The generator sets are said to be configured for variable speed operation and are integrated into the electric hybrid system for the vessel with a specially configured Cat control cabinet.

This combination with Cat variable speed operation and Cat SCR with IMO III emissions approval, will ensure high efficiency over the complete power range with up to 30% CO2 emission reductions and 70% NOx emission reductions during engine operations, Caterpillar Marine said.

”As part of the new and growing offshore wind segment, Caterpillar is actively working with its to ensure customers receive support during the energy transition. Our strong presence in the offshore industry demonstrates our commitment to deliver optimum power and energy efficient solutions to our global customers,” said Global Workboat Segment Manager at Caterpillar Marine, Alexander Kohse.

Edda Wind is owned 50 per cent by Johannes Østensjø dy AS and 50 per cent by Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA. The vessels in Edda Wind’s fleet are managed by Østensjø Rederi AS.