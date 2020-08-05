Cathie boosts business development team

August 5, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Offshore geoscience and geotechnical engineering consultancy Cathie has appointed Matthew Laing as UK business development manager.

He joined the company as a senior project engineer in 2018.

The role will see him lead BD initiatives throughout the UK, manage key client relationships and also ensure that the Cathie philosophy is delivered at the pre-award stage.

Laing brings over six years technical experience to the position, having worked in various engineering roles at Pell Frischmann and Penspen.

During his time with the company, Laing has already helped Cathie win a number of key projects in the offshore renewable sector.

Gareth Ellery, business development director, said:

“There is a huge demand for Cathie’s unique proposition to the offshore industry, providing expertise, seabed and below.

“It’s important for us to be able to facilitate that demand through our valued client relationships with someone with true technical capability, industry insight and commitment.

Laing also added that he aims to help Ellery and the business development team deliver the unique Cathie approach into new and exciting projects within the UK and beyond.

In addition to this appointment, Cathie expanded its team in March this year, with a senior project geophysicist and a senior engineer and cables lead.