CGG wins seismic imaging hat-trick from BP

March 31, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

French seismic player CGG has been awarded three seismic imaging projects by oil major BP.

Illustration (Courtesy of CGG)

The CGG’s scope of work will cover two deepwater projects in Gulf of Mexico, and another offshore Trinidad & Tobago.

These projects will start in Q1/Q2 this year, and complete with cloud delivery of the data no later than Q4 of 2021, according to CGG.

Using CGG Cloud supercomputing, imaging specialists at CGG’s Houston subsurface imaging center will employ compute-intensive data-driven proprietary algorithms, such as time-lag full-waveform inversion and least-squares migration, to ensure timely delivery of the highest-quality images to better support renewal and development decisions.

Colin Murdoch, EVP of Geoscience at CGG, said: “This high-profile set of awards demonstrates client demand for our best-in-class technology and service. By consistently investing in our people, imaging technology innovation, and high-performance computing infrastructure during the pandemic crisis, CGG continues to provide an unmatched level of services and image quality as the recognized leader in high-end seismic imaging”.