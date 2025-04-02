Back to overview
Home Subsea TGS’ new Gulf of America data acquisition to help better decision-making for oil & gas operators

TGS’ new Gulf of America data acquisition to help better decision-making for oil & gas operators

Outlook & Strategy
April 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based energy data and intelligence company TGS has kicked off a new multi-client ultra long offset ocean bottom node (OBN) data acquisition project in the Gulf of America, with the data expected to help oil & gas operators make more informed decisions and mitigate drilling risks.

Source: TGS

The Amendment 4 project will expand node coverage in TGS’ Multi-Client library, adding over 1,100 square kilometers in the Mississippi Canyon, Ewing Banks, and Grand Isle South areas.

According to TGS, it is set to feature the Gemini enhanced frequency source, offering lower frequency and improved signal-to-noise for ultra-long offset OBN seismic compared to conventional seismic sources. This will enhance input data for TGS’ elastic full waveform inversion (eFWI) algorithm, resulting in more accurate subsurface imaging of the complex subsalt geology in the region.

The acquisition phase is scheduled for completion in Q2 2025, with final deliverables available in Q2 2026.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, said: “This ongoing acquisition campaign underscores the critical role of OBN acquisition in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in the Gulf of America and look forward to supporting our clients’ needs with our advanced data acquisition and imaging solutions.”

In terms of other news coming from the company, TGS has been tasked with geophysical survey work across the Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farm sites in the UK.

According to the project’s Notice to Mariners, the Norway-based company will be using the seismic vessel Ramform Vanguard for the work. The survey campaign will be taking place until the end of May.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles