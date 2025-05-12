TGS wraps up basin seismic survey to improve imaging of volcanic region

TGS nets shallow-water survey contract off Trinidad, wraps up Gulf Coast CO2 storage assessments
May 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Norway-based energy data and intelligence player TGS has completed the seismic survey in Norway’s Vøring Basin as part of a two-year campaign to advance exploration in the complex volcanic region on the mid-Norwegian continental margin.

Illustration. Source: TGS

According to TGS, the survey covers approximately 8,000 square kilometers and builds on the earlier Aasta Hansteen project. It used wide tow triple sources for near-offset coverage, a deep-tow multi-sensor GeoStreamer setup to boost signal-to-noise ratio, and extended streamers to support full waveform inversion (FWI) workflows.

TGS said it applied broadband processing, incorporating machine learning to suppress noise and enhance imaging of deeper intrusive features.

“This high-quality data volume provides insight into regional and local structures and stratigraphy in the Outer Vøring, supporting efforts to reduce exploration risk and improve the potential for discovery,” said David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President of Multi-Client.

“Large-scale 3D surveys using modern technology and consistent processing are essential in these geologically complex settings.” 

The Vøring Basin, located on the mid-Norwegian continental margin, has seen limited exploration drilling in the past two decades, the company noted. Most discoveries, including Obelix, Irpa, and Balderbrå, have yielded gas in the Paleocene and Upper Cretaceous. 

Aasta Hansteen remains the only field developed in the area, while drilling in the Lower Cretaceous and Jurassic intervals has not led to commercial finds.

The basin is characterized by Paleocene-Early Eocene magmatic intrusions that impact reservoir structure, maturation, and fluid flow. Advances in imaging now allow for better interpretation of intrusions and hydrothermal vent complexes along the Atlantic Margin, aiding exploration efforts in this underexplored region.

Just recently, TGS reported a ramp-up in acquisition activity within Northern Europe, keeping the firm occupied during the summer season.

