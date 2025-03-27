An LNG carrier at sea
Cheniere reaches 4,000th LNG cargo mark 'faster than any producer in history'

Business Developments & Projects
March 27, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer and exporter Cheniere Energy has celebrated the 4,000th shipment of LNG cargo at its terminal in Louisiana.

Maran Gas Ithaca; Source: Maran Gas Maritime

As stated in the U.S. firm’s social media post, the milestone LNG shipment was loaded onto the Maran Gas Ithaca LNG carrier at its Sabine Pass liquefaction facility in Louisiana, on March 26, 2025. Cheniere claims to be the fastest company to accomplish this feat.

“Producing our 4,000th cargo in just over nine years of LNG operations is yet another achievement enabled by the commitment to reliability, safety and operational excellence shared by everyone at Cheniere,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are proud to reach this milestone faster than any LNG producer in history, and look forward to safely and reliably producing the next 4,000 cargoes for our customers as we expand to meet the world’s growing energy needs.” 

After exporting its first LNG cargo in 2016, Cheniere says it has reached more than 40 markets on five continents, with its LNG making up approximately 50% of U.S. LNG exports. The firm claims to be the largest producer of LNG in the U.S. and the second largest LNG operator in the world.

In addition to Sabine Pass, Cheniere operates another LNG facility at the U.S. Gulf Coast–the Corpus Christi LNG terminal. The plant has three trains and a capacity of 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). Once the Stage 3 expansion approved in 2022 is completed and seven additional trains are added, the plant is expected to reach a total estimated liquefaction capacity of over 25 mtpa.

The substantial completion of the first train (Train 1) of the plant’s Stage 3 project was recently achieved. Becthel, which was in charge of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) portion of the work turned over the care, custody, and control of Train 1 and associated systems to Cheniere.

