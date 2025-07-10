CP2 LNG; Source: Venture Global
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Venture Global secures top spot in Germany’s LNG market with expanded SEFE deal

Venture Global secures top spot in Germany’s LNG market with expanded SEFE deal

Business Developments & Projects
July 10, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Germany’s Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE) has finalized an agreement with U.S. energy player Venture Global to purchase an additional quantity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a project the latter is developing in Louisiana, United States.

CP2 LNG; Source: Venture Global

Under the deal, the German player’s affiliate SEFE Energy will buy an additional 0.75 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from CP2 LNG for 20 years.

Amending the sales and purchase agreement (SPA) the duo signed in 2023, the new contract will increase the total volume of LNG purchased by SEFE from Venture Global’s third LNG project to 3 mtpa.

The U.S. player expects the deal to make it Germany’s largest LNG supplier, with combined 20-year offtake agreements signed with SEFE and EnBW totaling 5 mtpa.

“Venture Global is thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Germany and SEFE and play a leading role in ensuring security of energy supply and affordability for not only Germany but the rest of the European gas market,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.

In addition to its existing long-term agreements, Venture Global claims to have already delivered almost 80 cargoes of LNG from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities to Germany. The amount is said to be enough to power 8 million German homes for one year.

This follows SEFE’s LNG deal with another operator in Louisiana, Delfin Midstream, for 1.5 mtpa of LNG, signed in March. The natural gas will be sourced from floating LNG (FLNG) vessels Delfin plans to deploy approximately 40 miles offshore Louisiana as part of its Delfin LNG project.

Boasting an export capacity of at least 20 mtpa, the CP2 LNG terminal will be situated near Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility. The U.S. player is targeting its first LNG exports from CP2 in Q3 2027. 

The plant is envisaged to have 36 liquefaction trains, configured in 18 blocks, each with a 0.626 mtpa capacity. There will also be four 200,000-cubic-meter full containment LNG storage tanks, and two marine loading berths.

According to Venture Global, approximately 11.5 mtpa of CP2 Phase 1 has now been sold, boosting the total contracted capacity for all of its projects to 41.5 mtpa.

Worley, which is in charge of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) planning services for the project, recently said the start of work at the facility was edging closer.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles