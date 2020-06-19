Chevron files Gorgon expansion plan for NOPSEMA review

US energy giant Chevron has filed an environmental plan to NOPSEMA addressing the installation of the subsea infrastructure associated with the Gorgon stage 2 project.

Courtesy of Chevron

Chevron noted in its filing to the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority it is looking to expand the subsea gathering network within the existing Gorgon and Jansz–Io fields in order to maintain gas supply to the Gorgon LNG facility on Barrow Island.

The EP does not assess the production well construction, tubing head spools, and Christmas tree installation.

Chevron noted that the installation of subsea infrastructure includes installation of infield flowlines, pipelines and umbilicals, installation of subsea structure, jumpers, and tie-in spools. It will also include the installation of flying leads, leak testing and pre-commissioning, field suspension, inspection, maintenance and repair as well as support operations.

The Jansz–Io gas fields are located within production licenses WA‐36‐L, WA‐39‐L and WA‐40‐L approximately 200 km off the north‐west coast of Western Australia in water depths of approximately 1,350 m. The Gorgon gas field is located within production Licences WA‐37‐L and WA‐38‐L, approximately 130 km off the north‐west coast of Western Australia, and 65 km north‐west of Barrow Island in water depths of approximately 200 m.

The subsea infrastructure described in this EP will form part of pipeline licences WA‐19‐PL and WA‐20‐PL in Commonwealth Waters.

The earliest date of commencement of the installation campaign is Q4 2020.