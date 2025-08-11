Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Chevron shakes hands with Thai player on oil & gas exploration in Southeast Asia’s block

Chevron shakes hands with Thai player on oil & gas exploration in Southeast Asia’s block

Collaboration
August 11, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Chevron Offshore (Thailand) Limited (COTL), a subsidiary of the U.S. energy giant Chevron, and BCPR, a Bangchak Group affiliate and Thai energy company, have joined forces to undertake actions aimed at strengthening exploration and development activities at an offshore block in the Gulf of Thailand, Southeast Asia.

Illustration; Source: Chevron

The Chevron-BCPR partnership will collaborate on petroleum exploration and production on Block G2/65 under a production sharing contract (PSC) model to bolster Thailand’s energy security, following a ceremony that Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, presided over, marking the launch of the partnership after the Minister of Energy issued the supplementary PSC.

Dr. Sinsukprasertexplained: “This marks a significant opportunity for the petroleum industry, as a new Thai investor enters the sector. It also provides a valuable learning opportunity for personnel at BCPR Co., Ltd., who will gain insights into the development of petroleum fields with complex geological conditions in the Gulf of Thailand from Chevron—a company with extensive experience in petroleum exploration and production both in Thailand and internationally.

“This collaboration will help prepare BCPR Co., Ltd. to become a future operator in Thailand’s petroleum exploration and production sector. The signing of this supplementary PSC plays an important role in ensuring the continuity of domestic energy supply, serving as a foundation for driving economic growth and strengthening the country’s energy security.”

Aside from Dr. Sinsukprasert, the ceremony was attended by Warakorn Brahmopala, Director General of the Department of Mineral Fuels, and senior executives from the Department of Mineral Fuels, Chevron, and Bangchak. The list of Chevron’s representatives included Chatit Huayhongtong, President of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, and Ronnarong Chanleka, General Manager of Chevron Offshore. 

Huayhongtong highlighted: “The future of energy will be built on strong partnerships, and a shared understanding of the critical role energy plays in the development of economies and communities. Our partnership with BCPR, a Bangchak Group affiliate, represents a fusion of Chevron’s world-class knowledge and innovation, along with our experience and expertise in petroleum exploration and production in the Gulf of Thailand, which is considered an upstream energy business.

“This is being combined with Bangchak Group’s strong capabilities and leadership in Thailand’s midstream and downstream energy sectors. This partnership will support the development of Block G2/65, while also facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise, as well as the development of human resources to strengthen the country’s long-term energy security. This collaboration also reaffirms Chevron’s commitment to being a trusted partner in delivering more reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy for the country.”

During the ceremony, Bangchak Group’s attendees were Pairoj Kaweeyanun, Director of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited and BCPR; Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group Chief Executive Officer and President of Bangchak Corporation; Phatpuree Chinkulkitnivat, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance, Bangchak Corporation and Director of BCPR; and Komut Maneechai, Vice President of BCPR. 

As Chevron, which serves as the operator, secured the PSC for Block G2/65 in 2023, the project is currently in the exploration phase. Thanks to this collaboration, the firm has transferred 30% of its rights and obligations under the PSC to BCPR to enhance the potential for petroleum resource exploration in the block.

Kovavisarach emphasized: “This collaboration reflects the strength of a shared vision among strategic partners dedicated to advancing Thailand’s energy security. […] This collaboration also builds upon the knowledge and experience gained from BCPR’s investment in OKEA in Norway. This partnership has been made possible through the support of the Ministry of Energy and the Department of Mineral Fuels, both of which play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s energy strategy.”

The Thai player points out that its official entry as a co-venturer in the exploration block underscores the importance of strong industry collaboration in advancing domestic energy exploration and meeting the Asian country’s growing energy needs.

Chevron’s new partnership in Thailand comes shortly after the firm received the green light to integrate Hess Corporation into its portfolio, pinpointing four regions as the hotspots where the merger will have the strongest impact.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles