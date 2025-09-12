Back to overview
Home Green Marine ClassNK verifies large LCO2 carrier developed by Chinese duo

ClassNK verifies large LCO2 carrier developed by Chinese duo

Certification & Classification
September 12, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

A large liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier jointly developed by China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co. (DSOC) and Nantong Offshore Design & Research Institute (NODRI) has obtained an approval certificate.

Illustration only; LCO2 carrier Northern Pathfinder. Courtesy of Northern Lights JV

The approval in principle (AiP) for the 50,000 cubic meter (cbm) LCO2 carrier was issued by classification society ClassNK, confirming the vessel’s feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

A year ago, DSOC and its industry partners were awarded an AiP from DNV for their 12,000 cbm and 20,000 cbm LCO2 carrier vessel concepts.

Related Article

Before this, DSOC also received two AiP certificates from DNV for the design of a 50,000 cubic meter floating LCO2 storage and injection unit (FSIU) and a 20,000 cbm LCO2 carrier in December 2023.

In addition to developing new concepts, the Chinese shipbuilder is delivering four LNG-powered LCO2 carriers for Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project, a joint venture (JV) of energy majors Shell, Equinor, and TotalEnergies.

The first two units from the batch were handed over and christened Northern Pioneer and Northern Pathfinder.

The remaining two vessels were recently launched from the dry dock at DSOC.

Combining LNG propulsion with wind-assisted technology and air lubrication, the ships are expected to have around 34% lower carbon footprint compared to conventional ships running on marine fuel.

OE logo

