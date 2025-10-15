Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding CMA CGM books 6-unit-strong LNG-fueled fleet in India

October 15, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French shipping and logistics major CMA CGM Group has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for six LNG-powered containerships to be built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in India.

This strategic move makes the group the first major foreign carrier to commission LNG vessels from an Indian shipyard. All six vessels will be registered under the Indian flag. They will be delivered from 2029 to 2031, in line with the group’s fleet renewal and energy transition strategy.

The newbuilds, each with a capacity of 1,700 TEUs, are said to demonstrate CMA CGM’s commitment to a more sustainable shipping as they can run on LNG and are ready for low-carbon fuels, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the group’s ambition to be net zero carbon by 2050.

The project at Cochin Shipyard will also be run with the technical cooperation of South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Furthermore, this initiative is said to underscore CMA CGM’s “strong commitment” to India’s maritime vision and strategic national priorities, including Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The group is actively investing across the Indian maritime value chain, spanning strategic terminals, maritime services, and shipbuilding, while also reflagging vessels under the Indian registry. At the same time, it is enhancing local maritime employment through expanded crewing and manning operations in India.

CMA CGM intends to reflag four vessels under the Indian registry in 2025 and aims to recruit 1,000 Indian seafarers by the end of the year. In 2026, CMA CGM plans to hire an additional 500 Indian seafarers.

“I am pleased that CMA CGM is the first international shipping company to order LNG vessels built in India. This milestone reflects the trust we place in India’s industrial and technological capabilities and supports Prime Minister Modi’s ambition to make India a global shipbuilding power,” Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, commented.

“India is a strategic country for CMA CGM, where we invest, train, and innovate. Beyond shipbuilding, we are strengthening our partnerships in logistics, maritime training, and sustainable transport to support India’s growth and contribute to the decarbonization of global trade.”

“We are pleased that CMA CGM has chosen CSL to be part of this land mark initiative. CSL is committed to deliver high quality vessels with sustainable solutions to meet the market expectation of the future shipping. This project is also of great significance to CSL as we are collaborating with the largest shipbuilding group HD KSOE as the major partner,” Madhu S Nair, CMD of Cochin Shipyard, said.

According to the French carrier, India represents a strategic market for the CMA CGM Group, which has been present for over 34 years in the country and has a workforce of approximately 17,000 employees. Beyond its core shipping operations, the group is actively investing in India’s port infrastructure, with significant strategic stakes in terminals at Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT), near Mumbai, and Mundra Port.

Along with Denmark’s Maersk and Switzerland’s MSC, CMA CMA recently announced plans to strengthen its foothold in India as the South Asian country endeavors to become a “global maritime hub”.

