CMA CGM, Port of Koper to create automotive logistics JV

October 21, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM Group and the Slovenian Port of Koper have signed a declaration for the establishment of a joint venture (JV) for complementary services in the field of automotive logistics.

Courtesy of Port of Koper/Jakob Buzan

As informed, the new limited liability company will equip, maintain, and operate the site, a land of 27,000 square meters near the port, for automotive logistic services.

The JV will be established with CMA CGM’s CEVA Logistics, which specializes in automotive logistics services for the import and export of finished vehicles.

The signing took place during the visit of Rodolphe Saadé to the Port of Koper, a key gateway to Central Europe, alongside Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and French President Emmanuel Macron on October 20, 2025. During the visit, the delegation toured the containership CMA CGM Hermes.

The visit is said to be part of the broader effort to reinforce the Franco-Slovenian strategic partnership and to advance the development of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

With more than two decades of presence in Slovenia, the CMA CGM Group is consolidating its key role in connecting the Adriatic, Asia, and Central Europe through its maritime services, intermodal solutions, and the growing strength of its logistics activities. The French company employs 102 employees locally and operates two direct weekly maritime services: the Phoenician Express connecting Asia to the Mediterranean, and the Bora Med service within the Mediterranean basin.

In the context of the emerging IMEC, CMA CGM and the Port of Koper share the ambition to strengthen Slovenia’s role as a sustainable logistics hub at the heart of Europe. Both partners have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and logistics activities and are considering the opportunity of joint projects to enhance the competitive position of Koper together with the development of regional trade flows.

CMA CGM’s services from Koper are operated by liquefied natural gas (LNG) or methanol-powered vessels with a capacity of 15,000 TEUs, complemented by rail connections to major Central European markets.

