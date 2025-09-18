Colombian start-up tests small-scale wave energy converter

Neowave Energy, a Colombia-based startup, is moving forward with the development of its wave energy converter (WEC).
September 18, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Neowave Energy, a Colombia-based startup, is moving forward with the development of its wave energy converter (WEC).

Source: Neowave Energy

The company has designed, manufactured, installed, and analyzed a small-scale version of its device in the Universidad Nacional de Colombia wave flume.

According to Neowave, the tests included assessments of manufacturing, stackability, assembly, anchoring, performance, hydrodynamics, and power generation under different wave conditions. The aim was to evaluate scalability and prepare for the next stages of development before moving toward commercialization.

“We’re looking for international partners to support the next stages in the developing process: Tank test, linear test bench, simulations, open water tests,” said Jose Montoya, Director at Neowave Energy.

The project is currently at technology readiness level (TRL) 4, following concept demonstration, according to Montoya.

Neowave said it secured funding through the Interreg North West Europe OPIN project, the Colombian Science Ministry, and the TEAMER program in the U.S.

The Neowave WEC is designed as a simple point absorber utilizing commercial parts and recyclable materials. Its manufacturing and assembly processes are said to be tailored to traditional methods available in developing countries, enhancing accessibility for remote communities.

