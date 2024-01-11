Commercial eFuels project planned in Northern Norway

January 11, 2024, by Aida Čučuk

U.S.-based eFuels provider Infinium and Mo Industrial Park, an industrial development zone in Northern Norway, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop an advanced eFuels production facility in Mo i Rana, Norway.

Infinium said the project will have the capacity to produce an initial 2,000 barrels per day (BPD) of eFuels, including eSAF, eDiesel and eNaphtha, with the capacity to expand.

Infinium eFuels are made using waste carbon dioxide (CO2) and renewable energy-derived green hydrogen, and according to the company, can help decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, including aviation and maritime shipping.

Mo i Rana has committed land for the eFuels project and renewable power required to produce green hydrogen as a feedstock for the Infinium process.

Robert Schuetzle, CEO at Infinium, commented: “The industry in Mo Industrial Park provides ample access to the CO2 we use as a feedstock in our proprietary production process and its leaders have a very clear vision and a well-developed and sophisticated plan for achieving emissions reductions.”

Arve Ulriksen, CEO of Mo Industrial Park, stated: “Carbon capture, utilization and storage will provide solutions for strengthening our existing industry as well as offer competitive advantages for new industrial projects. We see eFuels as valuable and innovative solutions to reduce the overall CO2 impact of the park while also helping reduce transport emissions in sectors that are particularly challenged.”

To note, Infinium has previously announced eFuels projects in South Texas and West Texas in the U.S., with offtake commitments from Amazon and American Airlines respectively, and in Dunkirk, France, in partnership with Engie.

At the beginning of 2023, the provider manufactured a ton of its proprietary, patented CO2 conversion catalyst, which according to the company is a critical component in the creation of eFuels,