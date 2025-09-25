Construction starts on methanol-ready subsea rock installation vessel for offshore wind
Back to overview
Home Subsea Construction starts on methanol-ready subsea rock installation vessel for offshore wind

Construction starts on methanol-ready subsea rock installation vessel for offshore wind

Vessels
September 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Rotterdam-based CSL OWL Subsea Rock Installation (CSL OWL SRI), a partnership between The CSL Group and Offshore Wind Logistics (OWL), has commenced construction of its first subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel.

Source: CSL OWL SRI via LinkedIn

The company announced in November 2024 that it had placed an order for the construction of two subsea rock installation vessels that will service the offshore wind sector and will be able to operate on marine gas oil (MGO) and/or methanol.

Project Manager Piet Jan van der Giessen activated the laser cutter on the first steel plate for the first vessel on September 12, marking the first phase of construction.

The DP2 vessels will each have a cargo capacity of 17,500 metric tons and will be capable of installing rock material up to the 60/300 kg grading, with the option of handling rocks weighing up to 450 kg. The transport belts are designed to handle rocks weighing up to 1,500 kg, with a side chute available for larger armour gradings.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in August 2026, followed by the second in November 2026.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles