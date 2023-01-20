Contract signing sets in motion survey campaign offshore Timor-Leste

January 20, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Mahakarya Geo Survey (MGS), an Indonesian provider of marine seismic, underwater services, and geotechnical surveys, has signed a contract with Timor GAP, the national oil company of Timor-Leste, to conduct surveys offshore Timor-Leste as part of the Metinaro survey campaign project.

Contract signing of Metinaro Site Survey Campaign (Courtesy of Mahakarya Geo Survey)

According to MGS, the signing was attended by Francelino Boavida, the Managing Director of Downstream Business Unit Timor GAP, and his delegations at MGS headquarters in Jakarta.

MGS pointed out that the project consists of five activities ranging from topographic and aerial mapping, onshore geotechnical, nearshore geophysical, and offshore geotechnical, to metocean survey in Metinaro for oil terminal port development.

Francelino Boavida, the Managing Director of the Downstream Business Unit at Timor GAP, said: “By appointing MGS as the survey contractor with a reputable record in the industry, this is a very important step to mark the start of Timor Leste’s energy security journey.”

Henky Suharto, the Founder and Executive Director of MGS, added: “MGS is honored for the opportunity and committed to delivering the work in a safe manner and high-quality deliverables.”