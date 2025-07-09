Fugro, TGS to carry out detailed surveys for Norway’s first commercial offshore wind farm

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
July 10, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro and TGS have been awarded contracts for detailed site investigations at the Sørlige Nordsjø II (Southern North Sea II) site, where Norway’s first commercial offshore wind farm will be built by a consortium consisting of Parkwind and Ingka Investments.

Fugro, which already performed surveys at the Sørlige Nordsjø II offshore wind site for the Norwegian government, has now been contracted by the project developer for detailed geotechnical site investigations.

The campaign is set to start this summer, with Fugro Zenith and Fugro Revelation vessels to be deployed for the work.

The surveys will consist of deep cone penetration tests and boreholes at the planned locations of the wind turbines and the offshore converter station.

According to Ventyr, the consortium behind the project, the detailed geotechnical site investigation is a key step toward finalizing the foundation design and de-risking the next phase of development.

Ventyr also recently awarded a contract for a detailed geophysical site investigation, which will be done by TGS.

Also scheduled to start this summer, TGS’s survey will support the precise positioning of the wind turbines and the offshore substation. By identifying unsuitable areas in advance, the geophysical survey will help to ensure smooth and safe construction works, Ventyr said.

The Ventyr Energy consortium won the rights to develop the offshore wind project at the Sørlige Nordsjø II zone with a winning bid of NOK 1.15/kWh (€0.099/kWh) in March 2024, in Norway’s first offshore wind auction offering 1.5 GW in the fixed-bottom offshore wind zone.

