Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Corinth Pipeworks confirms offshore pipeline readiness for 100% hydrogen

Corinth Pipeworks confirms offshore pipeline readiness for 100% hydrogen

Business Developments & Projects
August 6, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Greece’s Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Cenergy Holdings, has confirmed the suitability of its materials for transporting 100% hydrogen in offshore pipelines, following the completion of a feasibility program carried out in collaboration with compatriot IGI Poseidon, a joint venture between DEPA International Projects and Edison S.p.A.

Illustration only; Archive. Courtesy of Corinth Pipeworks

Conducted by Corinth’s engineering and technology team at the company’s dedicated H2 laboratory, the program reportedly focused on testing of 30” SAWL X70 linepipe and girth welds under hydrogen high pressures, providing insights into pipe performance under demanding hydrogen conditions.

As informed, the key technical assessment included fracture toughness and slow-strain-rate tensile testing on material and girth weld, full fatigue lifecycle modeling over 50+ years of operation, and engineering critical assessment (ECA).

Corinth said the program results confirmed that its pipes demonstrate high reliability under standard operating conditions at a hydrogen pressure of 200 bar, with a lifespan exceeding the project’s intended service life.

“The findings provide a strong foundation for future hydrogen infrastructure, supporting the feasibility of the design, in a context where offshore hydrogen pipeline design codes are under definition,” the company noted.

To remind, Corinth partnered with IGI Poseidon to assess the transportation of hydrogen through high-pressure offshore pipelines in late 2024.

At the time, Konstantinos Xifaras, Chairman of the Board at IGI Poseidon, claimed that the companies “are setting the stage for a new chapter in energy transportation, addressing the complexities of hydrogen infrastructure with confidence and innovation.”

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles