Back to overview
Home Subsea Greece-made pipes undergoing ‘rigorous’ testing to check suitability for CCS

Greece-made pipes undergoing ‘rigorous’ testing to check suitability for CCS

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
June 24, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Greek Corinth Pipeworks, part of Belgium’s Cenergy Holdings, has launched a “rigorous” testing program that puts its pipe materials and welds under extreme conditions to evaluate their long-term performance for carbon capture and storage (CCS) applications.

The program, done in collaboration with Norway’s Institute for Energy Technology (IFE), investigates both base metal and weld performance in simulated dense-phase CO2 conditions, characterized by high pressure and low temperature, also stimulating real-world industrial environments by incorporating common impurities such as sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), and methanol, known to affect corrosion behavior.

According to Corinth Pipeworks, understanding how pipeline materials behave in the presence of varying CO2 stream compositions is fundamental to the development of resilient and efficient CCS systems.

Preliminary findings of the testing campaign confirm the strength and durability of the pipeline solutions, validating suitability for CCS applications across diverse operational settings, the Greek company said.

Additional testing is scheduled throughout the year.

Of note, Corinth Pipeworks has been hired for the Porthos CCS project in the Netherlands, BP’s Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) in the UK, the recently awarded HyNet CO2 Pipeline in the UK, as well as multiple CCS projects in the U.S.

At the end of last year, the company partnered with compatriot IGI Poseidon, a joint venture between DEPA International Projects and Edison S.p.A., to assess the transportation of hydrogen through high-pressure offshore pipelines.

The move came shortly after the upgrade of Corinth Piperworks’ production facilities to better serve the growing demand for steel pipes in offshore natural gas, CCS, and hydrogen projects.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles