Corvus Energy gets cyber security type approval for Orca ESS

November 16, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norway-based energy storage company Corvus Energy has received type approval from its compatriot classification society DNV for the cyber security notation on the control and monitoring system of the Orca energy storage system (ESS).

Corvus Energy

The certificate signifies that Corvus Energy’s control and monitoring system, along with its data collection through Lighthouse, has met all the stringent safety, quality, and performance requirements related to cyber security, as outlined in DNV rules for classification.

This achievement is said to demonstrate Corvus Energy’s commitment to ensuring the utmost security and protection for its energy storage systems and the data they handle.

READ MORE

Over the last few years, Corvus Energy has transformed its approach to monitoring and data analytics. Collecting data from hundreds of system installations and establishing the Corvus Vessel Information Portal has improved the company’s ability to monitor and analyze system performance.

This also enables remote monitoring, saving both time and costs for the shipowner.

“Data collection and machine learning are key to gaining in-depth operational knowledge and real-time diagnostics of the battery system. Constant monitoring enables us to see that the system is used correctly, and it increases safety significantly as we can detect abnormal values ​​at an early stage and take action before they become critical,” Kolbjørn Berge, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Corvus Energy, commented.

Today Corvus Energy already has more than 100 terabytes of data in the cloud and anticipates this will contribute to new potential business models.

Corvus Energy has achieved this milestone ahead of the deadline set by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) for making cybersecurity rules mandatory for newbuilds contracted after July 1, 2024.