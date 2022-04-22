World’s 1st zero-emission tanker showcases Corvus batteries

April 22, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norway-based energy storage company Corvus Energy has supplied batteries for the world’s first electric-powered tanker.

The newbuild, named Asahi, is owned by Japanese shipping firm Asahi Tanker. Back in 2020, Asahi ordered two identical electrically-powered tankers.

According to the Norwegian firm, the e5 Asahi tanker generated huge interest when it was quayside at Sea Japan earlier this week.

Courtesy of Corvus Energy/LinkedIn

The vessel is powered by large-capacity Corvus Orca lithium-ion battery and the vessel’s core energy system is completely electrified to achieve zero emissions of CO2, nitrogen oxide (NOx) and sulphur oxide (SOx).

In January last year, Corvus Energy was selected by Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) to supply the energy storage system (EGS) for the zero-emission ship.

Japanese shipbuilders Koa Sangyou Co and Imura Zosen KK have been in charge of constructing one vessel each, while KHI serves as the system integrator for the duo.

Last December, the 499 GT newbuild was launched as the first of two next-generation all-electric tankers.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago World’s 1st zero-emission all-electric tanker launched Posted: 3 months ago

Compared to conventional tankers, the Asahi generates less noise and vibration and has more space for the crew.

The tanker will soon enter service in Tokyo Bay.

The second zero-emission electric-powered tanker is expected to be delivered in March 2023.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: