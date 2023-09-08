CSPI’s onboard CCS wins ClassNK’s stamp of approval

September 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an onboard CO2 capture and storage (OCCS) system developed by China Shipbuilding Power Engineering Institute Co. (CSPI), a member of CSSC Power (Group) Co. (CPGC).

ClassNK

For a design concept of the system developed by CSPI, ClassNK conducted a review based on Part D (Machinery) of its “Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships” and “Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems”.

Having verified the system drawings, risk assessment results, etc., ClassNK issued the AiP upon confirming compliance with the prescribed requirements. The AiP was granted at this week’s Gastech 2023.

“The current global shipping decarbonization goal is accelerating, and CPGC is actively responding to the trend by developing OCCS, which has high efficiency, high integration, and low energy consumption. The AiP of OCCS issued by ClassNK for CPGC, will provide assistance for us to achieve the transformation and development of green and low-carbon ship power,” Dai Qun, Deputy Section Chief / Senior Engineer, CPGC said.

“Onboard CO2 capture is one of the potential solutions for pursuing decarbonization, along with the transition to alternative fuels. We are pleased to issue the AiP for the forward-looking design concept of the system developed by CSPI. ClassNK remains committed to supporting the realization of innovative solutions for the decarbonization of shipping,” Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer / Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK said.

In addition to fuel transition, interest in capturing CO2 from ships’ exhaust gas is growing as a way to reduce GHG emissions, and the development of onboard systems for capturing and storing CO2 is being undertaken.

To encourage the development of the related technology, ClassNK has published “Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems” including safety requirements for the systems and their installation on the ships.