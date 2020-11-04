CWind done at East Anglia One for this year

November 4, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

CWind has completed this year’s campaign at the East Anglia One offshore wind farm in the UK.

Last year, CWind secured a multi-year contract to provide below water services, including subsea inspections of the jackets and offshore substation, corrective maintenance, as well as pre-engineering studies at the wind farm.

The company worked with Rovco to carry out this year’s campaign.

“We are pleased to share the successful completion of our 2020 campaign for ScottishPower Renewables and look forward to returning to East Anglia ONE, to provide our industry-leading subsea engineering services at the 102-turbine wind farm in 2021,” said Nathanael Allison, Managing Director at CWind.

East Anglia One comprises 102 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW turbines located 43 kilometers off Suffolk. The 714 MW offshore wind farm completed the final commissioning in July.