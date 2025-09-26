Back to overview
Home Subsea Cypriot firm to start work in Western Hemisphere in mid-November

Project & Tenders
September 26, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Cyprus-headquartered SeaBird Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of SED Energy Holdings, has won a new contract for its vessel Eagle Explorer in the Western Hemisphere.

Source: SeaBird Exploration

Eagle Explorer will be deployed for ocean bottom node (OBN) source work under a contract that has a firm duration of approximately three months, with options that could extend the total period to four months.

Commencement is expected by mid-November.

Eagle Explorer, which can operate as either a 3D, 2D, or source vessel, joined SeaBird’s fleet in 2018. The 2009-built vessel features 6600 kW diesel-electric propulsion, four Wärtsilä 9L26 3060KW engines and one Wärtsilä 6L26 1950kW @1000 Rpm engine.

Finn Atle Hamre, CEO of SeaBird, said: “We are pleased to see continued high demand for our vessels, which confirms our consistent delivery of safe, dependable, and efficient results. We are eager to carry out this campaign with the same commitment to excellence.”

This June, SeaBird Exploration announced it had changed its name to SED Energy Holdings, as well as its Oslo Stock Exchange ticker code, following the merger with Singapore’s tender-assisted drilling provider Energy Drilling.

