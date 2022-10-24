Damen teams up with MC Energy on shore power solutions

October 24, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch company Damen Services has signed a collaboration agreement with Italian energy firm MC Energy covering the construction, sales, delivery and after-sales of shore power units B-shore.

B-Shore, a new sustainable shore power solution from Damen, can supply multiple voltages and switch between 50Hz and 60Hz networks. This means that every onboard network can be linked to a local network.

Photo: Damen

The system also absorbs any instability of the local grid and provides safe separation between shore and ship, thus avoiding galvanic corrosion. It is also possible to connect a battery pack (energy storage) to the B-Shore in the event the shore power supply is too weak, unstable or otherwise restricted, according to the company.

Damen emphasized that the solution B-Shore S125 can even supply multiple limited consumption units with shore power simultaneously. which is expected to prevent a lot of emissions.

In addition to the purchase of B-Shore units, Damen Services will also be working with lease constructions for their clients. The firm aims to keep a significant number of units in stock and the first B-Shore is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.

“We look forward to the further roll-out of B-Shore with Damen Services. This agreement is a great stepping stone towards closer collaboration between Damen Services and Mc Energy through the development of spin-off products and solutions we are already working on,” Alex Wesemann, Commercial Director and co-owner of Mc Energy explains.

In January this year, Damen received Skoonbox, the world’s first maritime-certified, multipurpose battery container — from compatriot green energy supplier Skoon Energy.

The container will be used to deliver renewable power at Damen yards for applications where diesel generators or ships’ engines are primarily used at present.

The delivery of 20-foot container was one of the first step toward Damen’s sustainable battery network for mobile and temporary applications.