Dana to withdraw from North Sea gas project

January 26, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Oil and gas company Dana Petroleum is abandoning a gas project located in the UK sector of the North Sea.

A spokesperson for Dana Petroleum confirmed to Offshore Energy on Tuesday that, after careful consideration, the company has decided to withdraw from the Platypus project development and the P1242 licence.

The spokesperson said that the decision is a result of a recent review of the Platypus project.

The spokesperson added that Dana’s project partners and companies who have tendered for project work have been fully appraised of the situation.

“Dana will work closely together with the OGA and JV Partners to make this a smooth transition”, the spokesperson concluded.

The Platypus field is located in the UK Southern North Sea in Blocks 47/5b and 48/1a, approximately 18 km north-west of the West Sole gas field and 15 km south-west of the Babbage field.

The Platypus gas field was discovered in 2010 and was successfully appraised with a horizontal well in 2012 which was flow tested at a rate of 27 million cubic feet of gas per day (approximately 4,600 barrels of oil per day on an equivalent basis).

Platypus project location; Source: Dana

Dana filed a draft field development plan (FDP) and environmental statement (ES) for the Platypus gas project to the UK authorities in October 2019.

At the time, the project was expected to be sanctioned in 2Q 2020 and first gas was expected in 1Q 2022.

It was envisioned that the field will be developed by drilling two subsea wells into the Platypus gas reservoir with both wells tied back to a new subsea manifold in Block 48/1a.

Under the plan, production will be routed via a new production export pipeline passing through Blocks 47/5 and 42/30 to the existing Cleeton wellhead (CW) platform in Block 42/29.

Dana’s partners in this project are CalEnergy, Parkmead, and Zennor.