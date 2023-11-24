Danalec acquires Nautilus Labs

November 24, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Copenhagen-based technology provider specializing in maritime safety and sustainability Danelec has acquired New York-based maritime technology company Nautilus Labs.

Illustration; Image credit: Nautilus Labs

“With the acquisition of Nautilus Labs’ AI-based technology platform, we are looking to broaden our scope of impact. Not only do we get to build on the market-leading maritime analytics platform that Nautilus Labs has spent the last seven years building, we are also onboarding a team of industry top talent,” says Casper Jensen, CEO at Danelec.

With the acquisition, Danelec is expanding its capabilities into the realm of vessel optimization. The combined suite aims to provide a comprehensive solution for fleet efficiency, incorporating shaft power meters, digital data capturing, and Nautilus Labs’ fleet performance platform.

As informed, Nautilus Labs platform will continue in its current form and support its customers on existing terms.

“The maritime sector is currently undergoing rapid digitalization and to secure a solid foundation for this digital transformation, it is key that it stands on the shoulders of high-quality, high-frequency data. With the acquisition of Nautilus Lab’s technology platform, we are able to serve our customers from end-to-end of their digital journey. With our installed base of 15,000 vessels, we feel confident that we are well-positioned to commercialize Nautilus Lab’s technology platform,” says Jensen.

The company said that the acquisition would enable Danalec to expand horizontally within the market for maritime digitalization while keeping an agnostic business model.

““Our position in the maritime market is built on our open platform approach that is well-known from our VDR business as well as our shaft power, and ship performance business. We don’t need to lock our customers in – we believe that we can bring the most useful solutions to the market if we have our customers and their needs at the enter of our offerings,” Jensen explained.

The acquisition is Danelec’s third acquisition within two years, following the purchase of Norwegian KYMA AS, a specialist in digital monitoring of ship operations, in December 2021, and the acquisition of the VDR and MDE business of MacGregor in November 2023.