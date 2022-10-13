Nautilus Labs, OrbitMI team up on maritime digitalisation and optimisation

October 13, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

US-based technology firm Nautilus Labs has teamed up with global provider of maritime software and data products OrbitMI to accelerate digital transformation in the maritime industry.

The partnership was announced at SHIPPINGInsight, the conference held this week in Stamford, USA focusing on challenges facing shipping in the next decade.

The partners expressed their will to serve the industry with a solution to manage data integrations, operational processes, and optimizations for improved commercial and environmental outcomes.

Joint clients of the newly formed partnership can access Orbit Reporter which provides standardized reporting structures and templates. The tool includes Noon reports, Arrival/Departure Reports, Cargo Reports, Event Reports, or Statements of Facts

Using this tool, Nautilus will be able to provide voyage optimization and performance-as-a-service.

Collecting onboard vessel data, OrbitMI’s API will be accessed by Nautilus to instantaneously pull reports submitted via Orbit Reporter.

“The partnership between OrbitMI and Nautilus highlights the importance of collaboration in the industry,” commented Jan Wilhelmsson, Chief Commercial Officer at Nautilus Labs.

“Leveraging Orbit’s solution in combination with high-frequency data, we can quickly integrate to generate value by monitoring the vessel’s performance and optimizing its voyages.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Nautilus Labs, … whose solutions are helping reduce the carbon footprint of ocean shipping,” added Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI.

“With each partnership Orbit breaks down yet one more data silo. This collaboration further extends OrbitMI’s mission to enable intelligent seamless workflows, which are essential for driving profitability and slashing emissions.”

In March this year, Nautilus Labs received $34 million in Series B funding. Technology corporation Microsoft played a leading role, with M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, and the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund co-investing for the first time.

This round brings Nautilus’s total raised capital to over $48 million. The company said it will use the investment to develop and deploy new product capabilities that support client goals to drive decarbonization while maximizing profits, attract fresh tech talent, and open and expand new offices in key shipping hubs worldwide.