Danes order Chinese submarine cables for €8.5 million

September 25, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Denmark’s transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet has awarded China’s Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable (ZTTSC) with a contract for the delivery of submarine cable for Danish waters.

Energinet selected ZTTSC for the delivery of approximately 12 kilometers of 145 kV submarine cable system to connect the Amager Power Plant (AMV) and Glentegård (GLN) substation to a new substation Oceankaj (OCE).

The awarded contract also includes all labor, equipment, and materials required for design, fabrication and factory testing, transport of cable and accessories to a harbor in Zealand, installation of transition joints and hang-offs, and completion and commissioning as a part of the new 145 kV cable system.

The total value of the procurement, excluding VAT, is over €8.5 million. The contract was concluded on September 13.

To remind, Energinet issued the tender looking for a provider of a 145 kV submarine cable system at the beginning of the year. Then, the announcement stated that the duration would be three years.

The Danish TSO also recently awarded several contracts for surveys and studies for Denmark’s new offshore wind areas, valued at a total of €19.8 million.