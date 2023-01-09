Danish TSO seeking supplier of 145 kV submarine cable system

Photo: Energinet (Illustration)

Danish transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet has issued a tender looking for a provider of a 145 kV submarine cable system.

Energinet seeks a provider of an approximately 12-kilometer 145 kV submarine cable system, including all labor, equipment and materials required for design, fabrication and factory testing, and transport of cable and accessories to a harbor in Zealand, installation of transition joints and hang offs and completion and commissioning.

The tender is for a new 145 kV cable system connecting Amager Power Plant (AMV) and Glentegård (GLN) substation to a new substation Oceankaj (OCE).

The estimated total value of the contract is €9.4 million and the duration is for three years.

The deadline for submitting applications for the tender is 1 February 2023 by 12:00 local time.

Energinet launched two tenders in December 2022. The Danish TSO issued a contract notice with Belgian partner Elia on 23 December seeking environmental engineering consultancy services for the development of the subsea cable route for a new interconnector project in the North Sea.

A few days later, Energinet launched a tender for the provision of several floating LiDARs that will be installed at the new offshore wind farm sites in Denmark.

