De Nora wraps up acquisition of UV Technologies Division

July 2, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

De Nora, an Italian supplier of sustainable technologies, has formally completed the acquisition of the UV Technologies Division (CCUV) from Pennsylvania-based Calgon Carbon Corporation.

As explained, the acquisition – first announced last month – creates one of the largest ballast water management system (BWMS) manufacturers in the world.

Specifically, the deal covers the products, brands, and assets of UV ballast water management system (BWMS) company Hyde Marine, as well as municipal and industrial water treatment brands RAYOX, SENTINEL and C3 SERIES UV.

Hyde GUARDIAN. Photo: De Nora

Through the De Nora BALPURE electrolytic disinfection (EC) BWMS and the Hyde Marine ultra-violet (UV) Hyde GUARDIAN BWMS, De Nora is now one of the few suppliers able to offer both UV and EC BWMS over a full range of flows.

This increased range and manufacturing scale provides even more flexibility for shipowners at a critical time, as the industry seeks to comply with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC) and the USCG’s ballast water regulations.

“We are delighted to have formally completed the acquisition of CCUV and are excited to begin leveraging the strengths of both De Nora and Hyde Marine’s people, products, and manufacturing infrastructure to offer even better value to the market,” Matt Granitto, General Manager at De Nora Marine Technologies, said.

“This news is particularly timely for the industry, as demand for BWMS retrofits for existing ships is expected to rapidly increase over the coming 18 months,” he noted, adding that ship owners and operators will have a better BWMT choice following the acquisition.