Eco Wave Power wraps floater production for U.S. pilot project
Eco Wave Power wraps up floaters production for US pilot project

July 15, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has completed production of all floaters for its first U.S. wave energy project, set for deployment at the Port of Los Angeles, which is expected to begin later this month.

Source: Eco Wave Power

According to Eco Wave Power, the floaters, built by California-based All-Ways Metal, mark a key milestone for what will become the first onshore wave energy station in the U.S.. The devices have passed through the final painting phase and are now moving into assembly and logistics.

“This is a proud moment for our team and for the future of wave energy in the United States,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“The completion of all floaters signals that this long-anticipated project is no longer theoretical—it’s ready for real-world application. Thanks to our outstanding partners at All-Ways Metal, we are demonstrating that high-quality, U.S.-based cleantech manufacturing is not only possible but thriving.”

The floaters will be installed on a pre-existing jetty structure, where wave motion will drive the company’s patented onshore conversion unit. The system aims to provide a lower-maintenance, land-based alternative to offshore energy platforms.

A site visit earlier this year by Eco Wave Power and the Port of Los Angeles finalized the deployment plan. The official project opening is scheduled for later this summer.

The pilot is said to be backed by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program and supports Eco Wave Power’s U.S. market entry, with a focus on local sourcing and domestic cleantech supply chains.

In April, Eco Wave Power signed a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal to produce floaters for its first U.S. wave energy installation at the Port of Los Angeles. The agreement followed key regulatory clearances, including a final license from the Port of Los Angeles granted earlier this month and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured in November 2024.

