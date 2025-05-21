Back to overview
Dealfeng rotor sails for Hung Ze's 14,000 dwt tankers

Vessels
May 21, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipowner Hung Ze Shipping has signed a cooperation agreement with Dealfeng New Energy Technology, a Chinese provider of wind-assisted propulsion systems, to equip a new series of 14,000 dwt chemical tankers with rotor sails.

Courtesy of Dealfeng

As informed, each vessel will feature a 5m x 24m Dealfeng rotor sail installed on its forecastle deck.

Collaborating with Finnish maritime software company NAPA, the companies will use route optimization systems to maximize the efficiency of wind-assisted voyages, further enhancing fuel savings and emissions reduction while improving overall energy performance.

The first vessel in the series is scheduled for delivery with the rotor sail system in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Preliminary calculations indicate that the technology will achieve approximately 8% fuel savings on the vessel’s trading routes, according to Dealfeng.

“This project not only marks Dealfeng’s breakthrough in securing its first overseas commercial contract but also demonstrates the shipping industry’s recognition of Dealfeng’s independently developed wind-assisted propulsion technology,” Dealfeng said.

“It underscores a shared commitment between shipowners and green technology innovators to support the IMO’s greenhouse gas reduction strategy and advance green shipping initiatives.”

Earlier this year, Dealfeng completed a multi-million RMB Pre-A Series funding round, attracting investment by TZME (TianJin), a compatriot company active in the mechanical equipment industry. Specifically, the cross-industry cooperation of the duo will encompass, among other things, the design, manufacturing, and market promotion of wind-assisted propulsion systems for ships, scaling the production to 50 sets of rotor sails annually.

Dealfeng’s solution harnesses wind energy via the Magnus effect to provide auxiliary propulsion for vessels. Tailored to different ship types, the system offers fuel and carbon emission reductions of 5%–25%.

