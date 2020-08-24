DEME about to start Saint-Nazaire OSS foundation works

August 24, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

DEME Group is about to begin offshore substation foundation works at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind project in France.

According to the project’s Notice to Mariners, the activities related to the jacket foundation will begin today, 24 August.

In June last year, a consortium of Atlantique Offshore Energy, GE Grid Solutions and Société de Dragage International (SDI), part of DEME Group, won a contract to design, manufacture, and install the electrical offshore substation.

Saint-Nazaire, also known as Parc du Banc de Guérande, will comprise 80 GE Haliade 150-6MW turbines located between 12 and 20km off the coast of the Guérande peninsula.

The 480 MW project is scheduled to be operational in the summer of 2022 when it will become the first commercial-scale wind farm installed in French waters.