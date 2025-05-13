Back to overview
Seatools to deliver subsea metrology and control system for Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm

Seatools to deliver subsea metrology and control system for Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm

Collaboration
May 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Netherlands-based subsea technology firm Seatools has secured a contract with CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) to supply a metrology and control system for the pre-piling template (PPT) at Taiwan’s Fengmiao 1 offshore wind project.

Source: Seatools

According to Seatools, the wind farm will use jacket-type foundations, installed using pre-installed pin piles. Seatools’ system will be integrated into CDWE’s piling template to ensure precise pile positioning within tight tolerances, crucial for correct jacket installation.

“We are proud that CDWE has entrusted Seatools with this critical project following our earlier collaborations on Hai Long and Zhong Neng,” said Jan Frumau, Managing Director of Seatools. 

“This repeat business reflects the trust we’ve built through consistent delivery, technical excellence and our ability to adapt to each project’s unique challenges.

While based on existing Seatools technologies, the solution is also said to feature new components, including advanced simulation models to support first-time-right installation and cut offshore commissioning time and risk.

“With our proven technology and experience, we aim to deliver robust, high-performing equipment that enables CDWE to execute the piling campaign efficiently and without interruption,” Frumau added.

According to the company, the engineering work has already started and will continue in close collaboration with CDWE.

The Fengmiao 1 offshore wind project, being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of CIP, is located 35 kilometers off the coast of Taichung where 33 offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 15 MW, will be installed.

In January, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) awarded contracts to Van Oord and the DEME–CSBC joint venture (JV) for installation work at Taiwan’s Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm. Van Oord plans to deploy its cable-laying vessel Nexus and a remote-controlled trencher for cable burial, with operations set to begin in 2027.

In December 2023, Seatools completed factory acceptance tests (FAT) for what it describes as a highly innovative fall pipe remotely operated vehicle (ROV) developed for DEME Group.

