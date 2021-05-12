DEME, Van Oord JV wins Elbe dredging contract

May 12, 2021, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group has won a contract for the maintenance dredging of the River Elbe in Germany, together with their joint venture partner Van Oord.

The maintenance work covers the stretch of the fairway from Hamburg to Cuxhaven.

Several trailing suction hopper dredgers will be deployed on this project from May onwards for a period of 12 months.

The joint venture partners’ vessels are a familiar sight along the River Elbe and have been performing maintenance dredging works as part of a previous contract.

Additionally, DEME recently completed the deepening of the River Elbe, which makes it easier for the mega container carriers to call into the Port of Hamburg as they are less dependent on the tides.