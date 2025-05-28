Ningbo Zhoushan Port
Ningbo Zhoushan Port eyes green shipping corridors with Hamburg, Wilhelmshaven and Valencia ports

Collaboration
May 28, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Ningbo Zhoushan Port in East China has signed an agreement with one Spanish and two German ports to initiate the development of green shipping corridors and spur maritime decarbonization.

Courtesy of Ningbo Zhoushan Port

As informed, the agreement was signed during a maritime forum taking place in Zhejiang this week.

Under the agreement, the Chinese port wants to deepen the low-carbon cooperation with European counterparts—the Port of Hamburg, the Port of Wilhelmshaven and Valenciaport—making Ningbo Zhoushan Port the hub with the largest number of green shipping corridors in China.

What is more, the partners intend to jointly promote the green development of the shipping industry with the help of innovative technologies.

At the forum, Ningbo Zhoushan Port also signed a joint venture agreement with COSCO Shipping Lines, a strategic cooperation agreement with Sinotrans, and a strategic cooperation framework agreement with COSCO Shipping Bulk, as well as a memorandum of cooperation with Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port is considered to be the busiest port in the world in terms of cargo tonnage. Located in China’s Zhejiang province, it was formally established in 2015 following a merger between Ningbo Port Group and Zhoushan Port Group.

In related news, another Chinese port, the Port of Shanghai, signed an agreement with Hamburg Port Authority to create a green shipping corridor in October 2024.

The two port authorities plan to provide ‘suitable’ shore power connections to all container terminals in every port, promote the supply and use of environmentally friendly fuels, and encourage technical equipment suppliers, energy suppliers, cargo owners, terminals and shipping companies to commit to the objectives of the green shipping corridor.

