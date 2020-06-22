DLBA Naval Architects designs SATV for US offshore wind market

Virginia-based DLBA Naval Architects has developed a concept Service Accommodation and Transfer Vessel (SATV) for the US offshore wind market.

Source: DLBA Naval Architects

The 120’ SATV is conceived as a possible alternative to traditional North Sea crew transfer vessel (CTV) designs, specifically developed for the US market and concept of operations.

According to DLBA Naval Architects, the US offshore wind farm fields are typically further offshore than the EU counterparts, the predominant sea states are different, and different environmental restrictions impact vessel design and operation.

The opportunity exists to develop a new type of vessel specifically suited for the US market in order to reduce the total cost of energy, the company said.

The SATV concept presents a change in the paradigm for the delivery of wind farm service technicians to offshore wind farms via CTVs.

In the proposed operational model, the larger vessel would make one transit to and from the wind farms once a week, instead of daily transits.

The vessel is sufficiently sized to stay on site for extended periods, and outfit appropriately to allow the service technicians to sleep onboard overnight, the company said.

DLBA’s concept is based on a semi-planing monohull of aluminum construction. Volvo IPS propulsion has been chosen to meet EPA Tier 4 requirements, minimize the frequency of occurrence of loss of thrust when pushing up to stanchions, and ease of replacement to maximize vessel availability.

The vessel is fitted with a gyrostabilizer to limit roll motions, as the monohull is inherently less stiff that a catamaran, in order to reduce vessel motions and maximize crew effectiveness. The vessel’s structure is designed to meet ABS HSC Rules for heavy weather offshore operation.