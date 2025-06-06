BAR Technologies
Back to overview
Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation BAR Technologies, Brevik Engineering present wind-assisted LCO2 carrier design

BAR Technologies, Brevik Engineering present wind-assisted LCO2 carrier design

Vessels
June 6, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK-based wind propulsion provider BAR Technologies and Norway-based marine engineering company Brevik Engineering have unveiled a joint concept for a liquid carbon dioxide (LCO₂) carrier equipped with wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS).

Courtesy of BAR Technologies

The jointly developed concept, including full renderings and vessel specifications, was unveiled at an international maritime event in Oslo on June 4, 2025.

As explained, the project positions wind propulsion as a cornerstone technology not only for bulkers and tankers but for the next generation of vessels serving carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure.

As regulatory pressure and climate urgency intensify, the maritime industry faces the dual challenge of decarbonizing existing operations and supporting new carbon-related value chains. The BAR-Brevik collaboration responds to both, showcasing how WindWings, a scalable WAPS enabling substantial emissions reductions, can be adapted to specialized ships such as LCO₂ carriers.

“This partnership with Brevik shows that WindWings technology is not limited to traditional sectors like bulkers and tankers. It’s a scalable, emissions-reducing solution that applies equally to emerging sectors, including carbon carriers,” John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, commented.

Brevik Engineering brings deep experience in ship design across all phases, from feasibility to construction. The collaboration integrates Brevik’s precision design approach with BAR Technologies’ wind propulsion systems.

“This concept vessel highlights our commitment to progressive engineering,” Evert Grødal, Managing Director at Brevik Engineering, said.

“Together with BAR Technologies, we’re showing how ship design can support the emerging carbon economy without compromising sustainability.”

In related news, the UK-based shipping company Union Maritime readies to take delivery of its future-proof long-range 2 (LR2) tanker equipped with a WAPS developed by compatriot BAR Technologies.

As disclosed, the unit, christened Brands Hatch, which has been equipped with three 37.5-meter WindWings, marks a ‘significant’ milestone for UML.

According to the companies, Brands Hatch is the first newbuild tanker in the world fitted with this solution.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles