Home Marine Energy DMEC-led accelerator program opens first support call for offshore energy innovations

DMEC-led accelerator program opens first support call for offshore energy innovations

March 28, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The Dutch Marine Energy Centre (DMEC)-led Offshore Accelerator for System Integration and Storage (OASIS) project has launched the first support call for offshore energy innovations.

Source: Interreg North Sea

The initiative aims to support innovative companies in the North Sea region by accelerating their growth and enhancing their impact in the renewable offshore energy sector, DMEC said.

Start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) working on offshore energy storage and system integration solutions, such as innovative storage technologies, electrolysis and H2 concepts, digital control technologies or energy management technologies, are now invited to apply for the first Support Call as part of the program.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 5.

The participants will receive tailored support, including an in-depth analysis of their technological, commercial, and sustainability needs, as well as practical training, interactive exercises, and case studies to strengthen innovation capacity, and will gain access to a network of end-user advisors.

In the final phase of the program, companies will receive tailored feedback to help them advance in the market.

The OASIS project will host seven Pressure Cooker Events, launching in different North Sea regions, with the first to take place in mid-June in Scheveningen, the Netherlands.

The consortium behind the project includes DMEC as the project lead, along with the Swedish Uppsala University, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Blue Cluster, Flux 50 and BOVA ENVIRO+ from Belgium, ÅKP from Norway, Energy Cluster Denmark, and BUILDERS School of Civil Engineering as well as the OPEN-C Foundation from France.

