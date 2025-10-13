Back to overview
ORESA launches its first Innovation Call for offshore renewable energy solutions

Business Developments & Projects
October 13, 2025, posted by Offshore-Energy.biz

The ORESA Accelerator Programme has officially opened its first Innovation Call, inviting SMEs from North-West Europe to apply. The programme is seeking cutting-edge technologies (TRL 4–6) that advance the field of offshore renewable energy, including wave, tidal, floating wind, offshore solar and other emerging innovations.

Offshore renewable energy is growing fast, but the sector must also address urgent sustainability challenges such as biodiversity loss, material circularity, and the need to meet strict EU regulations. ORESA bridges this gap by offering SMEs access to training and expertise that are otherwise difficult to reach.

Selected companies will join a comprehensive acceleration journey designed to provide tailored support, international exposure, and expert guidance to help bring their innovations to market faster and more sustainably.

Participants will benefit from:

  1. Tailored support to address your development gaps.
  2. Connections with a network of international partners.
  3. Expert advice on improving your pitch to clients and investors.
  4. Enhanced visibility for your technology.

Throughout the programme, participants will explore four key themes shaping the future of offshore renewables:

  • Life Cycle Assessment & Circularity
  • Nature-Inclusive Design
  • Policies for Sustainability
  • Profitability through Sustainability

The application deadline is November 30, 2025. Companies developing the next generation of offshore energy innovations are encouraged to apply and take their technologies to the next level.

Learn more about the programme: oresa.nweurope.eu/accelerator-programme
Apply directly here: forms.gle/hceKGFTUmdD4kv5r6

For more information about the Innovation Call and the ORESA project, please contact:
Daniela Vignali, Project Manager ORESA, DMEC – [email protected]
Simon Stark, CTO, DMEC – [email protected]

