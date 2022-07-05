DNV: Aegean Myth is the first verified SEEMP III vessel

July 5, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society DNV has awarded a certificate to Greek shipping company Arcadia Shipmanagement recognizing the tanker Aegean Myth as the first vessel globally to have a SEEMP III manual.

Courtesy of DNV

The Ship Operational Carbon Intensity Plan (SEEMP Part III) is part of the strategy of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce shipping’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a verified SEEMP Part III must be kept on board from 1 January 2023.

The SEEMP Part III was finalized with the latest amendments to MARPOL Annex VI and the associated Guidelines at MEPC 78 last month. It requires ship owners and operators to monitor, report and verify CO2 emissions annually for all vessels larger than 5,000 GT.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago IMO agrees new EEXI, CII guidelines Posted: about 1 year ago

It is a ship-specific document, a dynamic and regularly updated three-year implementation plan describing how a vessel will achieve the required Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) over the next three years, with yearly targets, procedures for self-evaluation and improvement, and a corrective action plan in case of an inferior rating.

“We are very proud to be the first shipping company to have received approval by … DNV for our fleet’s SEEMP Part III, starting with our Aegean Myth vessel,” said Dimitrios Mattheou, CEO of Arcadia Shipmanagement.

“We are committed to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable transportation of oil by sea. Initiatives like this broaden the values of safety and environmental excellence by implementing effective management systems to comply with incoming regulations to consistently achieve reliable and environmental incident-free performance. This approval by DNV marks the first milestone for smooth compliance with IMO’s requirements,” he added.

“DNV congratulates Arcadia Shipmanagement on being the first company to receive SEEMP Part III approval,” said Ioannis Chiotopoulos, Senior Vice President – Regional Manager SE Europe, Middle & Africa, DNV Maritime.

“The CII will require more of the shipping industry in terms of data collection and sharing. At DNV, we have invested in developing our competence and services for this new regime, including developing a set of digital solutions that will make compliance as simple and transparent as possible for our customers,” he continued.

DNV recently released the free SEEMP III Generator tool for DNV customers. The system can propose energy efficiency measures and help vessel operators reach the required CII. It can also help to reduce paperwork.