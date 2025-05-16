ZeroNorth
ZeroNorth, Veracity by DNV launch emissions reporting and verification service for shipping industry

IT & Software
May 16, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Denmark-based technology company ZeroNorth and Veracity by DNV, a digital platform built by Norwegian class society DNV, have partnered to launch a fully integrated emissions reporting and verification service for the maritime industry.

Courtesy of ZeroNorth

Teekay is the first company to implement the service across its fleet, following successful testing and development.

As regulatory requirements tighten, maritime operators face growing demands for emissions transparency and reporting integrity. At the same time, poor data quality remains an industry-wide challenge.

According to the duo, the new offering simplifies compliance by integrating automated data reporting with expert validation, reducing administrative burdens and improving data reliability. A key differentiator is the multi-layered data quality feedback loop, which ensures emissions data undergoes rigorous validation at multiple stages.

Verification warnings from Veracity by DNV are automatically flagged to ZeroNorth’s data quality team, which then works directly with vessel crews to resolve discrepancies before final submission to authorities. This reduces compliance risks and enhances regulatory confidence while supporting continuous monitoring of EU MRV, IMO DCS, CII ratings, EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime compliance, the companies explained.

“The maritime industry faces growing pressure to ensure emissions data is not just reported, but verified to the highest standards. Yet fragmented systems and manual processes continue to undermine data quality and increase compliance risk. By combining ZeroNorth’s data and analytics capabilities with Veracity by DNV’s verification expertise, we are directly addressing this challenge. Our goal is to build trust in emissions data and reduce complexity for shipowners and charterers. We’re especially pleased that Teekay, a long-time partner, played a central role in shaping and validating the service,” Anders Schulze, Chief Operations Officer at ZeroNorth, commented.

“With our fully integrated shipping model, we derive more value from unified and deeply connected teams where all of our information, day-to-day operations, and goals, are aligned. To ensure we are maximising each department’s full potential, we closely work together as one, unified Teekay and embrace strategic partnerships that guarantee our success. Partnering with ZeroNorth improves our ability to navigate complexities seamlessly, leveraging on data and technology to optimise our performance and reduce inefficiencies,” Mikkel Seidelin, Chief Commercial Officer at Teekay, said.

