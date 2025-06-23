Back to overview
DNV approves new ammonia bunkering vessel design by SeaTech and Oceania

DNV approves new ammonia bunkering vessel design by SeaTech and Oceania

Certification & Classification
June 23, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Classification society DNV has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) to Singapore-based maritime engineering and design company SeaTech Solutions (SeaTech) in collaboration with Australia-based energy supplier Oceania Marine Energy (Oceania) for the design of a new 10,000 cbm ammonia bunkering vessel.

Courtesy of DNV

As disclosed, the AiP builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between DNV, SeaTech, and Oceania signed in April 2025.

Measuring 130 meters, the vessel is reportedly designed to deliver low-carbon ammonia to dual-fueled bulk carriers at the Port of Dampier. It is understood that it can supply up to 9,000 cbm of fuel.

The Port of Dampier, located in the Pilbara region, is said to be emerging as a potential hub for low-carbon ammonia bunkering. As claimed, it has experience in dealing with ammonia cargoes and vessels and is developing a strategy to facilitate ammonia bunkering operations. This includes the completion of its first ship-to-ship bunkering transfer in September 2024.

Prabjot Singh Chopra, Vice President of Technology at SeaTech Solutions, commented: “As part of the maritime industry’s multi-fuel transition to low- and zero-carbon energy, ammonia stands out as a viable option for long-haul shipping—and enabling its safe and efficient delivery is critical. Our vessel design incorporates a high level of automation and smart control systems to ensure safe handling of ammonia, enhancing both crew safety and operational reliability during ship-to-ship transfers. This Approval in Principle marks a key milestone, not just for the vessel, but for the broader ecosystem that must be in place to support ammonia bunkering.”

Nick Bentley, Managing Director at Oceania Marine Energy, stated: “The completion of this MOU and Approval in Principle (AiP) award by DNV for our 10,000m³ clean ammonia bunker vessel marks a major milestone in developing the supply and bunker operation foundations for the low-carbon shipping Pilbara–Asia green-corridor.”

Antony M Dsouza, Senior Vice President & Regional Manager, South East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV, added: “Scaling up production and bunkering infrastructure remains one of the biggest challenges in the maritime energy transition, and will be vital to the adoption of alternative fuels at scale. This AiP is another step in realizing operationally ready bunkering capabilities and strengthening industry confidence in the potential of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel for shipping.”

In other news, a new strategic roadmap for creating Australia’s first clean fuel bunkering hub in the Pilbara has been launched to enable the use of alternative marine fuels such as ammonia.

Released on June 17, the Pilbara Ports ‘Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub’ outlines the strategy to establish the region’s first clean bunkering hub and support decarbonization efforts in the shipping, resource, and maritime sectors, in line with the State Government’s 2050 emissions reduction target.

It is also worth noting that, recently, Australian company NH3 Clean Energy, Oceania Marine Energy, and Pilbara Ports Authority signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to establish low-emission ammonia bunkering operations at the Port of Dampier.

Announced on June 10, the non-binding JDA aims to launch ammonia bunkering operations at the port by 2030 to service iron ore carriers and support decarbonization of the Pilbara-Asia maritime corridor.

