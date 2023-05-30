DNV gives the nod for Saipem’s subsea pipeline digital monitoring tech

May 30, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian oilfield services provider Saipem has secured DNV qualification for its technology for digital monitoring of subsea pipelines during laying operations.

Source: Saipem

The technology, called Integrated Acoustic Unit (I.A.U.), has obtained the statement of qualified technology for medium and large pipelines by DNV.

According to Saipem, I.A.U. is a digital instrument based on acoustic technology which enables non-intrusive, remote offshore pipeline integrity monitoring during laying activities. It can locate obstructions, pipe deformations, and water ingress in real-time up to several kilometers away, as well as classify and quantify detected anomalies and send the data to an operator.

The system will be used during the Scarborough project in Australia, where, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, Saipem will on behalf of Woodside Energy complete the export trunkline installation of the pipeline that will connect the Scarborough gas field to the onshore plant.

Several I.A.U. prototypes have been deployed on board the Castorone and Saipem 7000 vessels, and a field test campaign has been conducted to validate their performance. Saipem reported that the tests had shown that I.A.U. is an effective alternative to the mechanical detector commonly used during pipelay activities.

The Italian company notes that it ensures greater accuracy and timeliness in detecting anomalies and eliminates the risks associated with the use of the mechanical detector, such as cable breakage, loss of the device in the pipeline, and possible damage to the inner lining during pulling operations.

In terms of other company-related news, it is worth noting that Saipem earlier this month reported that it had secured two new offshore contracts with an overall value of approximately $850 million.