Back to overview
Home Green Marine ‘World’s first’ digital fuel certificate pilot for ammonia bunkering completed

‘World’s first’ digital fuel certificate pilot for ammonia bunkering completed

Business Developments & Projects
June 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Australian green technology, energy, and metals company Fortescue has participated in the issuance of the “world’s first” digital fuel certification for an ammonia-to-ship transfer.

Courtesy of Fortescue

The milestone transaction, completed in partnership with Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2) and Trovio, involved Forstescue Green Pioneer, also known as the first ocean-going dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel, during a recent fuel transfer operation at the Port of Rotterdam.

The certificate was issued via Trovio’s CorTenX registry platform, which records end-to-end supply chain data, including port and vessel details, transaction timestamp, and associated sustainability metrics.

According to partners, the digital certificate provides auditable transparency, capturing data on the sustainability attributes of the fuel, including its origin, handling, and transfer specifics.

“Following the International Maritime Organization’s ground-breaking agreement in April on mandatory emissions limits and GHG pricing for global shipping, green fuel producers have received an important signal to supply the industry,” said Jonas Moberg, CEO of GH2.

“It is essential that systems are put in place not only to capture the volumes but the key environmental attributes of fuels such as e-ammonia made from renewables. The recent pilot shows we are ready to record those attributes as soon as the fuels start being delivered to ships.” 

Andrew Hoare, Fortescue’s Head of Green Shipping, stated that the pilot marks “a key step in scaling the infrastructure required for zero-emission fuels” and highlighted Fortescue’s efforts to set “new benchmarks for transparency and traceability” as the first company to complete an ammonia-to-ship fuel transfer with full digital certification.

In March 2024, Singapore-flagged Fortescue Green Pioneer took part in what was described as the world’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel onboard an ammonia-powered vessel in Singapore. Following the bunkering trial, the vessel received flag approval from the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) and the “Gas Fuelled Ammonia” notation by classification society DNV to use ammonia, in combination with diesel, as a marine fuel.

Related Article

Earlier this year, Fortescue signed a deal with Bocimar, part of CMB.TECH, covering the charter of a dual-fuel Newcastlemax unit that is part of a series of ships being constructed at China’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a member of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). The newbuild is slated for delivery in 2026.

Once handed over to Fortescue, the bulker will transport iron ore from Australia’s Pilbara region to China, and beyond.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles