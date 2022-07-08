Double contract wins for UK decom player in North Sea and Africa

July 8, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Northern Ireland-based pipeline decommissioning specialist Decom Engineering has secured two contracts to carry out cutting operations on decommissioning projects in the North Sea and offshore West Africa.

According to Decom, the two contracts are worth more than £300,000 and will see the company deploy its cold cutting saws which were designed and developed for energy sector decommissioning projects which require pipelines and associated infrastructure to be safely removed.

Under one of the contracts, awarded by the Norwegian subsea and offshore wind farm contractor Havfram, Decom will carry out cutting operations on a ROVCON connecter in water depths of up to 800 metres off the coast of West Africa.

The second contract, located on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), is a conductor recovery and removal project deployed topside on a vessel and Decom’s C1 Chopsaw is expected to complete eight cuts on behalf of an undisclosed global offshore contractor.

Upon completion of the UKCS project, the company expects to secure a more significant work scope from the same client on a second North Sea platform.

“The successful completion of a strategic project offshore Thailand and our imminent mobilisation on work scopes in the North Sea and Africa demonstrates that our technology is gaining traction with energy companies and contractors who have technically challenging requirements on a range of international decommissioning projects”, said Decom Engineering’s managing director, Sean Conway.

Nick McNally, Decom Engineering’s commercial director, added: “Both of these contracts are firsts – the first conductor removal and the first ROVCON connector project we have undertaken, which underlines the versatility and flexibility of our technologies.“

Decom opened up a new base near Aberdeen at the start of 2022 to be located closer to potential North Sea clients and, according to the company, the policy appears to be paying off following this most recent contract award.

